Dan Azeez signs exclusive long-term promotional deal with BOXXER

British light-heavyweight champion 'Super' Dan Azeez has signed an exclusive long-term deal with BOXXER and will defend his title on March 26 - live on Sky Sports.

The undefeated London man will be making his first defence of the belt he won in November with a career-best performance which resulted in a seventh-round stoppage of former champion Hosea Burton.

With 10 of his 15 wins by way of knockout, Azeez, who boxed for Essex University while studying a Finance & Accounting degree, has so far lived up to his growing reputation.

"I'm delighted to be signing with BOXXER and fighting on Sky Sports. I believe I've earned my place to showcase my skills on this great platform. I'm looking forward to defending my British title on March 26 as I continue my journey to reach the pinnacle of the sport and become a world champion," said 32-year-old Azeez, who turned professional in 2017.

"Dan Azeez has fought the hard way to the top of the pyramid through Southern Area, English and British titles. He is an inspiring personality with a great boxing style," said BOXXER Founder and CEO, Ben Shalom.

"We are delighted to secure his signing after his last outing against Hosea Burton, where he became one of the most talked about light-heavyweights in the country."

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said: "Dan has a fabulous story and we are really excited about his ascent in the light-heavyweight division!"

BOXXER Fight Night takes place Saturday, March 26 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London and is live on Sky Sports. Tickets are on sale now via Boxxer.com