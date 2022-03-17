Hughie Fury considering heavyweight clashes with Robert Helenius and Michael Hunter, says promoter Ben Shalom

Hughie Fury looks set to return to the ring against Robert Helenius or Michael Hunter, as promoter Ben Shalom plots a return to world title contention for the heavyweight.

Fury was keen to take on Derek Chisora after beating Christian Hammer in October last year, but with that fight failing to materialise, a clash against Helenius or Hunter appears most likely.

Fury, the younger cousin of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, has been ordered by the WBA to fight Helenius, but is awaiting confirmation that beating the Finn would guarantee a world title shot.

Image: Fury beat Christian Hammer in convincing fashion last year

"He wants the big fights," Boxxer chief Shalom told Sky Sports News. "He wanted Chisora, I don't think that fight's going to happen now.

"He's looking at Helenius, we're looking at Michael Hunter.

"There's big fights out there for Hughie. He's only 27. I think he needs that big win against a big name on Sky Sports that will take him into contention.

"That should be announced in the next few days. I'm excited for Hughie and hopefully he can get his career on track and we can start to look at the really big fights."

Image: Robert Helenius has twice upset Adam Kownacki

Fury challenged Joseph Parker for the WBO world title in 2017, but suffered his first career defeat via a decision. His only defeats since have come to highly respected opposition in Kubrat Pulev and Alexander Povetkin, who also both triumphed on points.

Since that 2019 loss to Povetkin, Fury has put together three successive wins, and delivered his most spiteful performance to date in his most recent victory, stopping the durable Hammer in five rounds.

Helenius (31-3), who has twice upset Adam Kownacki and is riding a wave, and Hunter (20-1-2), who has previously expressed a willingness to face Fury, are both dangerous propositions and would be notable additions to the Brit's record.