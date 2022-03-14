Amir Khan expected to continue career but Kell Brook could enter retirement, says promoter Ben Shalom

Amir Khan 'will fight again' but might not receive a rematch with Kell Brook, who could still decide to retire, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Khan can activate a rematch clause after suffering a sixth-round stoppage loss to Brook in their long-awaited grudge fight in Manchester last month.

Shalom fully expects Khan to return to the ring but is unsure whether Brook will be tempted to fight again after a career-defining victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kell Brook is confident of beating Amir Khan again if his long-term rival activates a rematch clause

"I think he's [Khan] thinking about it [rematch clause], he's still got another couple of weeks, but what I do know is he will fight again," said Shalom, who promoted Khan vs Brook.

"I'm pretty sure that's what he wants to do. It's not for me as a promoter to tell a fighter when he should retire.

"He knows what went on in that ring, he knows what the lead-up was. Whether he fights on with myself or someone else, I don't know, but I'm convinced Amir will fight on, or at least that's what I'm hearing.

"But in terms of a rematch, I think the Brook vs Khan rematch shouldn't happen. I don't think it makes sense.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brook and Khan embraced following their epic clash in Manchester

"But Amir's his own man, he'll do what he thinks is right for his career, he's a legend of the sport. Who am I to say what he should do?

"Obviously we'll wish him luck with whatever he does, and if he needs us we'll be there to help."

On what's next for Brook, Shalom added: "It's hard to know. I think the current frontrunner is to retire. He had such a good performance and he's going out on such a high.

"He said it was the best night of his career, he waited for that chance so long against Amir Khan, he got it, he performed, and he looked a million dollars.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Extended 10-minute highlights from the huge British boxing clash between Khan and Brook

"So I think that's the frontrunner [to retire], but when you look that good and when your trainer thinks you can go on as well, Dominic [Ingle] feels he can still go, that means you're going to get options.

"So whether it's Eubank Jr, whether it's Conor Benn, Garcia, even Josh Taylor might be an option, I don't know, but he's got fighters running to fight him now.

"He's a star, he's just sold out a huge event against Amir Khan, it did amazing numbers on pay-per-view.

"I think he's still considering it. He is having a bit of time off, and then he probably look in the next week or two and decide whether he does hang up the gloves or he throws the dice and does another one or two."