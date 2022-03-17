Frazer Clarke: Olympic bronze medallist withdraws from Wembley Arena Boxxer fight night after undergoing hand surgery

Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke has withdrawn from his fight later this month after undergoing surgery on a hand injury.

Clarke had been set to feature on Boxxer's March 26 card at Wembley Arena, which is headlined by the London cruiserweight collision between Richard Riakporhe and Deion Jumah, live on Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old, who won bronze for Great Britain in Tokyo last year before making an impressive professional debut on the Amir Khan-Kell Brook undercard in February, sustained the injury during a sparring session as he prepared to face Spain's Gabriel Enguema.

Clarke said he was only at the start of his journey after beating Jake Darnell round one KO

Clarke said, "I'm gutted to sustain this injury, but it's part and parcel of boxing and these things happen through no fault of anyone.

"Thankfully during my time in boxing I've met some great people to point me in the right direction and I've now been fixed up, operated on, the operation went really well and I'm healing well. I'll come back stronger and I'll use this time really well to develop in other areas. I'll be back in no time and pick up where I left off."

Clarke is not expected to be able to punch for six weeks and it is anticipated he will return to the ring again in 10-12 weeks' time and resume his promising career.

Boxxer chief Ben Shalom said. "I'm really gutted for Frazer, but I'm glad he will be back so quickly. He will step up in the summer and then have a very strong end to the year."

The Wembley Arena card remains full of young talent, with Clarke's fellow Olympian Caroline Dubois set to make her second professional appearance, while super-flyweight prospect Shannon Ryan makes her pro debut.

Unbeaten light-heavyweight Dan Azeez makes his first appearance since signing with Boxxer, while Adam Azim is back in action after an electrifying performance in Manchester last month.