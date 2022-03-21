BOXXER Series: British lightweights Tion Gibbs and Joe Underwood Hughes set to light up Coventry

Eight British lightweights will enter the BOXXER Series at Coventry SkyDome on Saturday, April 16 - live on Sky Sports

Monday 21 March 2022 09:47, UK

The Boxxer Series is back!
Eight British lightweights, including Tion Gibbs and Joe Underwood Hughes, will step up for a one-night tournament in Coventry - live on Sky Sports.

Gibbs (7-0) and Underwood Hughes (7-0) will be part of an eight-man tournament in one of the toughest tests in professional boxing.

Alongside significant prize money, the unique tournament opens up major new career opportunities for successful participants and it's all live on Sky Sports.

The three, three-minute rounds create fast-paced, explosive contests as boxers seek to score wins and guarantee their passage to the next stage of the tournament.

BOXXER Series Coventry: Lightweight Tournament

Dylan Cheema (2-0)
Coventry
Tion Gibbs (7-0)
Birmingham
Joe Underwood Hughes (7-0)
Beeston
Scott Melvin (4-0)
Chelmsley Wood
Otis Lookham (1-0)
Nottingham
Brooklyn Tilley (2-0)
Rainham
Rylan Charlton (6-2-1)
Norwich
Shaun Cooper (12-3)
Willenhall

Cori Gibbs boxed superbly to beat Tom Farrell and crown himself the BOXXER Series super-lightweight tournament winner on an action-packed night in Liverpool

The BOXXER Series launched in November with an event in Liverpool.

Tournament winner Cori Gibbs emerged with his undefeated record intact, his largest-ever professional purse and a long-term promotional agreement with BOXXER and Sky Sports Boxing.

