Richard Riakporhe 'absolutely' ready for world title shot after knocking out Deion Jumah at Wembley Arena

Richard Riakporhe's promoter Ben Shalom targeting clash with WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian after watching his man knock out Deion Jumah in eighth round at Wembley Arena on Saturday night; Riakporhe extends unbeaten pro record to 14-0, with Shalom saluting his power

Saturday 26 March 2022 23:54, UK

Cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe has warned the rest of the division that he is going places and is ready for a shot at a world title after beating Deion Jumah

British cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe says he is "absolutely" ready for a world title fight after extending his record to 14-0, with promoter Ben Shalom targeting a clash with WBA champion Arsen Goulamirian.

Riakporhe floored fellow Londoner Deion Jumah in the fourth round before knocking him out in the eighth as his power told against a game opponent at Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

Asked by Sky Sports whether a world-title opportunity is in his short-term plans, Riakporhe said: "Absolutely. That's why I'm here.

Riakporhe knocked out Jumah in the eighth round as he won their fight at Wembley Arena

"I know what I want and there's nothing that can stop me. Nothing is stopping the Midnight Train.

"I believe in myself. Tell me an opponent and me and my team will work on what we need to work on.

"Get me in there [with a world champion]. We are on a mission and want to go places."

Shalom: 'Real deal' Riakporhe 'dismantled' Jumah

Boxxer CEO Shalom said: "We are looking at Goulamirian next.

"I am so proud of [Richard]. When I met him he had been out of the ring for 12, 18 months without opportunities. That was all he needed

Watch highlights from Riakporhe's win over Jumah on Saturday night

"That was a tough fight. Fair play to Jumah, everyone knows what a good fighter Deion is and Richard just dismantled him because of his power

"Richard has so much more to go. He is a young 32-year-old, still learning. He is the real deal and his power showed that."

Jumah - whose defeat to Riakporhe was his first in 15 fights as a professional - rallied after hitting the canvas in the fourth round but his night ended four rounds later after a crunching shot to the gut.

I want to be an inspiration for anyone who wants to achieve anything in life. Just put you mind to it, stay consistent and just go for it. That’s how I changed my life and why I am here today.
Richard Riakporhe

Riakporhe: Don't ever count me out

Riakporhe said: "Big respect to Deion Jumah. He was giving me a lot of problems and I had to be patient.

"I conditioned my mind and mentally prepared that he was going to be awkward and slippery.

Riakporhe put Jumah on the canvas in the fourth round before his fellow Londoner rallied

"I needed to stay patient and wait for the opportunity. It came and I took it."

"[Jumah] was getting back into rhythm but I got some amazing instructions from [trainer] Angel Fernandez and my team.

"People don't know my history but I've been through numerous occasions when I was behind and had to find a way.

"I've always got that [big punch] in me.

"Don't ever count me out. If odds makers put money against me, you are going to lose all your money. Don't do it again!"

