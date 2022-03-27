Jeremiah Nakathila knocks out Miguel Berchelt in Las Vegas; Eduardo Baez beats Jose Enrique Vivas in co-feature

Jeremiah Nakathila knocked out former world champion Miguel Berchelt in a stunning upset Saturday evening at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Nakathila journeyed nearly 10,000 miles from Namibia to Las Vegas, and he did not travel all that way to play second fiddle.

The fight was stopped after six one-sided rounds. Berchelt was knocked down in the third with a jab and behind on the scorecards at the time of the stoppage.



Berchelt (38-3, 34 KOs) had not fought since his February 2021 knockout loss to Oscar Valdez, and Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) provided anything but a soft landing spot.

Nakathila had fought once since a wide points loss to Shakur Stevenson, but his second American fight went far better than the first. He found a home for the right hand and wobbled Berchelt on multiple occasions.

Jeremiah Nakathila said he had to take his time during his fight against Miguel Berchelt after his opponent retired after six rounds

Berchelt showed signs of a comeback in the fifth, but Nakathila immediately took the play away in the sixth. Right hands and left hooks found their mark, and referee Russell Mora, on advice of the ringside physicians, would not permit Berchelt to come out for the seventh round.

Nakathila said: "From the first round, my corner told me to take my time. I know what I have. I knew it would be difficult for him to reach the 10th round. It wasn't so easy, but I made it look easy.

"He didn't really bother me, the way he swung. I just got back to my game plan, and I capitalised.

"Luckily, [he couldn't continue]. I was going to knock him out or put him to sleep in a bad way. Luckily, he saw it coming and decided he couldn't come back."

Berchelt added: "I'm going to get up. I'm going to rise from this. The great champions are not the ones who fall. The great champions are those who rise, and I will go home, spend time with my family, visit with them, get some rest, and I am going to come back stronger than ever."

Baez shines against Vivas

In the co-feature, Eduardo Baez announced his presence as a title contender with a closely contested victory over his Mexican countryman Jose Enrique Vivas.

It was expected to be a toe-to-toe barnburner, but Baez played the role of boxer, using an educated jab to blunt Vivas' attack.

Vivas found pockets of success in the 10th, backing Baez to the ropes and unloading. Baez was never in serious trouble and prevailed by a slim margin on the cards. He out-landed Vivas 304-215.

Caraballo edges Saavedra

Carlos Caraballo rebounded from last October's decision loss to Jonas Sultan with a closer-than-expected majority decision win over Mexican Luis Fernando Saavedra.

It was a battle of Caraballo's pure boxing against the come-forward body attack of Saavedra, who found occasional, if not consistent, success.

Saavedra won the eighth round on all three judges' cards, but Caraballo's early lead held up.

Johnson stops Chaves in fourth

Delante Johnson had too much for Sebastian Gabriel Chaves with the fight ending in the fourth round

Tiger Johnson, who represented the US last summer at the Tokyo Olympics, kept the momentum going with a one-sided beatdown over Sebastian Gabriel Chaves.

Johnson knocked down Chaves with a straight right hand early in the fourth and ended it later in the round with a left hook that prompted referee Kenny Bayless to wave off the contest.

Vargas beats Demario after controversial deduction

Josue Vargas returned from his first-round knockout defeat to Jose Zepeda with a unanimous decision win over Nicolas Pablo Demario, but it was not without controversy.

The most eventful thing to happen was not Vargas getting dropped with a left hand in the fifth round. It happened later in the fifth, when Demario bit Vargas on the right shoulder. Demario was deducted one point for the infraction, and Vargas out-boxed him the rest of the way.

'The Hitman' dominates Argel

Haven Brady Jr delivered plenty of punishment to Jose Argel in the fourth round to finish the fight

Haven Brady Jr found his target early and often, battering Argel to the body in the first three rounds on his way to a fourth-round stoppage.

Brady scored his first knockdown with a right hand, then ended the bout with an uppercut on the inside. Argel, from Chile, had never been knocked out entering the fight.

Benjamin Jr continues development with win

Dante Benjamin Jr beat Kevin Johnson via unanimous decision after the fourth round as the Cleveland native went the distance for the first time in his young career to follow up his debut knockout win.

Arturo Cardenas and Juan Hernandez Martinez saw their back-and-forth clash end in a draw, as did Adrian Serrano and Estevan Partida.