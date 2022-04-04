Claressa Shields reveals Savannah Marshall row after Femke Hermans knockout: 'I don't want any excuses!'

Claressa Shields has revealed how she told Savannah Marshall to "bring her punching power" and doesn't want "any excuses" after this summer's super fight.

The American star had a heated face-off with Marshall in the ring at the weekend, with negotiations nearly concluded for an undisputed world title fight between the two champions.

Marshall defended her WBO title with a dramatic knockout of Femke Hermans in Newcastle, but Shields insists she challenged Marshall to unload her biggest punches when they share the ring.

"I just told her to make sure she brings that punching power with her in the summer because I don't want any excuses when I beat her," Shields said on Sky Sports News on Monday.

"I don't have any concerns. I am the greatest, the GWOAT - greatest woman of all time.

"I think it's gonna be a great fight between her and myself. It's one of the biggest grudge matches in women's boxing and I'm happy that I get to be a part of it in front of the fans here in the UK, in front of her family, in front of her friends, in front of the fans."

Marshall sent Hermans crashing to the canvas with a fight-ending left hook, but Shields insists she could withstand the same punch.

"I want her to hit me with that same punch," Shields said.

"When it comes to fighting somebody like an OG as in myself, you've got to bring more than punching power to the show. That's all I'm saying.

"Knockouts do sell, so it's something that I want to add to my resumé and Savannah Marshall is going to be the first victim who I knock out."

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom told Sky Sports last week that he hoped the fight would be staged in Newcastle, but Shields said there was no chance of that, and said her preference is to fight in London where she won Olympic Games gold in 2012.

"We're going to fight in London, at the O2, or in Manchester somewhere," she said.

"I hold majority of the belts of our weight class, I've already given up America to come over here and fight her.

"I'm not going to fight her up in her backyard. It doesn't make sense.

"I can beat her anywhere but we're going to fight on somewhere that's a little bit more neutral, like London where I won the Olympic Games."

'A fight for the ages'

Promoter Dmitriy Salita, who helps to guide the career of Shields, is confident that a huge showdown with Marshall will soon be finalised.

"Negotiations are progressing well. I've never seen Claressa want a fight as much as she wants this one with Marshall and that is the reason why this fight is going to get done," Salita told Sky Sports.

"Make no mistake about it, Claressa's sole focus is to defeat Savannah Marshall in the UK in spectacular fashion. That's the reason why her last fight was in Cardiff and the reason why she was ringside for Marshall's fight last weekend.

"This is a fight between two talented world champions at the peak of their careers like Leonard vs Hearns. This fight is going to move the needle of equality for women's sport all over the world. As we have seen like no other sport, big fights have an everlasting effect and leave an imprint on world history. This will be one for the ages!"