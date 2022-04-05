Tommy Fury to fight on Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard

The undercard for Tyson Fury’s title defence against Dillian Whyte has been revealed, with the WBC heavyweight champion’s half-brother Tommy set to fight.

British duo Tyson Fury and Whyte will meet at Wembley on April 23, live on BT Box Office, with Fury defending his WBC belt against Whyte.

The unbeaten Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs) will continue his light heavyweight journey over six rounds with a step-up fight against Polish veteran Daniel Bocianski (10-1, 2 KOs).

"I am delighted that Tommy Fury will get to share some of the spotlight with his big brother after missing out on his big fight last year through illness," said promoter Frank Warren.

"If Tommy keeps on winning and continues to shine, his big opportunities will soon follow.

British junior lightweight champion, Anthony "The Apache" Cacace (19-1, 7 KOs) is also stepping up in class after making a successful first defence of his title against Lyon Woodstock in August of last year.

The Belfast native will fight for the vacant WBO International title over 10 rounds against Colombian Jonathan Romero (34-1, 19 KOs), a former IBF junior featherweight world champion.



In a 12-round domestic duel, the vacant WBC Silver featherweight title will be on the line when Isaac Lowe (23-1-3, 6 KOs) takes on undefeated Liverpool native Nick Ball (14-0, 7 KOs).

David Adeleye (8-0, 7 KOs) will clock up his ninth fight and his second eight-rounder as a professional against Stockport's Chris Healey as he closes in on title contention.

