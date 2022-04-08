Richard Riakporhe a 'very interesting' opponent for WBA champion Arsen Goulamirian, says promoter

Richard Riakporhe is a "very interesting" opponent for WBA champion Arsen Goulamirian who could be open to a fight in the UK, says the Frenchman's promoter Yohan Zaoui.

Riakporhe is within touching distance of a world cruiserweight title fight after defeating another unbeaten rival Deon Jumah with a seventh-round knockout last month.

The British contender has a destructive unbeaten record, featuring 10 knockouts in his 14 wins, but Goulamirian, the WBA super champion, is willing to consider a fight against Riakporhe later this year.

"Yes, it can be a very interesting fight," Goulamirian's promoter Yohan Zaoui told Sky Sports.

"We know that he's [Riakporhe] coming back after one or two years of inactivity. He proved that he can get a world title shot. He won against Durodola and then against Jumah.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Riakporhe scored a knockdown in the fourth before seeing off a Deion Jumah fightback to end the contest with a vicious body shot in the eighth

"It can be a very, very interesting fight, but of course the world champion is Arsen.

"Arsen Goulamirian has a mandatory challenger. The fight will happen before the summer or at least this summer. After that fight, why not?"

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom has also confirmed that Riakporhe is targeting a fight with Goulamirian.

"We expect Richard to fight in the summer, and then we expect him to be ready for world titles," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"We are in touch with Goulamirian's team and that looks like a very strong option for Richard to get his first world title shot this year."

Image: Arsen Goulamirian last defended his title in 2019

Goulamirian has not defended his WBA title since December 2019, an absence that has been extended by his positive test for Covid-19 and sanctions against his opponent Aleksei Egorov.

Zaoui said: "Egorov is a Russian fighter and there's a lot of restrictions against Russians. The world title cannot be over there, because the WBA will not allow a fight like that over there.

"We try to put the fight in France, but the restrictions also do not allow Russian fighters to come in France. I think it's the same in the UK. We try to organise a fight in a country where Egorov can go to fight. That's not easy."

But Goulamirian would consider facing Riakporhe on British soil if he retains his title.

"If there's a big offer, he can accept it," said Zaoui.

"Maybe I can make an offer for Riakporhe to come, or maybe we can make a co-promotion. In France it can be great, in London, anywhere."