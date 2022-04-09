Gennadiy Golovkin claims stoppage victory over Ryota Murata to become unified world middleweight champion

GennadIy Golovkin defeats Ryota Murata at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan to become unified world middleweight champion; the 40-year-old added the WBA title to his IBF and IBO belts to set up a potential third fight against Canelo Alvarez

Saturday 9 April 2022 14:22, UK

Gennadiy Golovkin
Image: Gennadiy Golovkin made a winning return to the ring after 16 months of inactivity

Gennadiy Golovkin became the unified world middleweight champion with a ninth-round stoppage of Ryota Murata in Japan.

Golovkin, who turned 40 on Friday, sent his opponent to the canvas with a big right hand and Murata's corner threw in a towel.

Golovkin added Murata's WBA title to his IBF and IBO belts in his first fight since December 2020.

Gennadiy Golovkin of Kazakhstan hits Ryota Murata of Japan
Image: Golovkin dropped Ryota Murata in the ninth round

A third bout against Canelo Alvarez could be next for Golovkin, whose only defeat in his 44-fight professional career came at the hands of the Mexican boxer.

Golovkin was shaken in the early rounds but a right hook in the fifth, which saw Murata's mouthguard fly across the ring, changed the course of the fight.

