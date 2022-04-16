Dylan Cheema beats Rylan Charlton by unanimous decision to win BOXXER Series lightweight final in Coventry

Dylan Cheema was crowned BOXXER Series lightweight champion via a unanimous decision victory over Rylan Charlton in the final in Coventry.

Cheema, the hometown boy roared on by the local crowd, capped a stunning night in which he knocked out Otis Lookham inside the first round of the opening quarter-final and beat Scott Melvin by split decision in the semi-finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dylan Cheema stopped Otis Lookham in the opening round, in an exciting start to the BOXXER Series lightweights.

The relentless Charlton came out swinging early in both of the first two rounds of the final, but Cheema displayed a great chin and ultimately wore his opponent down with some crisp body shots and counter punching.

Image: Dylan Cheema was made to work for the victory against a ferocious Rylan Charlton in the final

Charlton began to tire and became a little more ragged as the fight wore on, although he produced one final assault late in the third in a stunning finish to the final. But it was Cheema who ultimately emerged victorious to take home the £40,000 prize money.

Image: Dylan Cheema walks away with £40,000 prize money after winning the Boxxer lightweights series

Cheema, speaking to Sky Sports after his win, said: "Cream of the crop, this is absolutely fantastic.

"I owe it to every single person who's turned out tonight because we came out to win. Respect to Rylan, he was really tough.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former kickboxing world champion Dylan Cheema believes winning the Boxxer lightweight series will give him great opportunities within boxing.

"This is the start. I'm ready for the bigger nights.

"I came into this tournament with two fights. I leave with five fights undefeated and one KO.

"I've got a good manager and a good team, and they're going to guide me."

BOXXER Series Lightweight Tournament: Results Semi-finals Dylan Cheema def. Scott Melvin (split decision) Rylan Charlton def. Shaun Cooper (KO) Quarter-finals Dylan Cheema def. Otis Lookham (TKO) Scott Melvin def. Tion Gibbs (split decision) Rylan Charlton def. Joe Underwood Hughes (unanimous decision) Shayn Cooper def. Brooklyn Tilley (unanimous decision)

In the semi-finals, Cheema had edged out Melvin by split decision, while Charlton delivered a brutal knockdown of his own to beat Shaun Cooper in the third round of their bout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rylan Charlton booked his place in the final of the lightweight BOXXER Series and set up a meeting with Dylan Cheema.

Earlier, Cheema got the evening off to a sensational start with his stunning TKO victory over Lookham inside the first round.

In the other quarter-finals, Melvin won the battle with his training partner Tion Gibbs by split decision, while Charlton and Cooper both secured wins by unanimous decision over Joe Underwood Hughes and Brooklyn Tilley respectively.

If you wish to purchase Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte on BT Sport Box Office on 23rd April 2022, please visit www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport .