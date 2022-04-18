Dillian Whyte says Tyson Fury also failed to appear at press conference as heavyweight rivalry heats up

Dillian Whyte has hit back at his critics ahead of his heavyweight title clash against Tyson Fury at Wembley on Saturday, saying he won't be drawn into the Fury "mind games".

Whyte did not appear at a press conference to launch the fight last month, opting to instead remain at his training camp in Portugal - a move that Fury said at the time was equivalent to "showing the white flag".

But Whyte has defended his decision, pointing to double-standards from Fury, who missed a media event with Wladimir Klitschko before their planned rematch fell through in 2016.

"People forget, Tyson Fury didn't turn up to the Wladimir Klitschko press conference," Whyte told BT Sport.

"Everyone is giving me stick, but Fury didn't actually turn up to that press conference - and he was contractually obliged to go to that. I weren't."

Sky Sports News has contacted Fury's promoter Frank Warren for comment.

Whyte added: "I don't care what Tyson Fury says. He says a lot of s***. His mouth is like a toilet, he just keeps on flushing and flushing and flushing.

"I don't really care about what he says and what he does. Me and him are going to have a fight regardless. I don't care about mind games.

"Listen, I'm a fighter, I'm a warrior. If he wants it, any time, anywhere, I'm down."

Fury had suggested that Whyte wanted to avoid a pre-fight face-off before they finally settle their heated rivalry.

"He [Whyte] has definitely shown a white flag today," Fury told the media.

"All this social media stuff, 'I'm not promoting the fight, I'm not getting involved in mind games'. He's given me that much more confidence it's unbelievable.

"He's terrified. He's definitely showing the white flag in my estimation of this fight.

"The way he's going on about it, saying he doesn't want to go face-to-face. Of course he doesn't, because he'll see that fire in my eyes and he'll think, 'I'm getting smashed to bits'.

"That's what it is, it's fear, it's terror. It's all of the above and I don't blame him for not being here today."

