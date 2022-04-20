MTK Global ceases operations

MTK Global, the boxing management company co-founded by alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan, has ceased operations.

Prominent names in boxing have been urged to cut ties with Kinahan, alleged to be the head of an Irish organised crime gang, after he was targeted with sanctions by the US government.

In April, the US government announced a $5m (£3.8m) reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the leaders of the Kinahan crime cartel.

Kinahan has always denied any wrongdoing.

In 2021, Tyson Fury thanked Kinahan for helping to organise a high-profile bout with then world champion Anthony Joshua, which later fell through.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Tuesday, Fury said Kinahan's US government sanctions are "none of my business" and his sole focus is on the upcoming world heavyweight fight with Dillian Whyte.

In a statement released on Wednesday, three days before Fury's fight with Whyte, MTK Global said: "As a business we have faced unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism since the sanctioning by the US Government of Daniel Joseph Kinahan.

"It is a matter of public record that Mr Kinahan's involvement in MTK ceased in 2017, and despite repeated reassurances in this regard, unfounded allegations about his ongoing association with us and our fighters persist.

"Since leading promoters have now informed us that they will be severing all ties with MTK and will no longer work with our fighters, we have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at the end of this month.

"MTK prospered because we always put the long term interests of our fighters at the heart of what we do. Our priority in the weeks ahead will be to ensure that our world-class boxers are supported to find new partnerships as swiftly as possible.

"MTK gyms are operated independently so will remain open for the foreseeable future. Further announcements will be made in due course.

"Thank you to all the fans who have supported us over the last decade."