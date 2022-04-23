Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul after beating Daniel Bocianski via unanimous decision at Wembley

Tommy Fury issued a fresh challenge to Jake Paul after extending his unbeaten record with a points win over Daniel Bocianski at Wembley Stadium.

The 22-year-old put in a clinical performance, flooring his opponent in the fifth round with a big right hand, which proved a potent weapon throughout the fight.

After his eighth professional victory, he again called out YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, telling BT Sport: "Jake Paul, I'm going to end your career, you're no good. Let's get this fight done."

The pair had been set to meet in December but Fury had to pull out because of a "medical issue".

Fury, the brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, landed some nice jabs and sent Bocianski staggering with an early right hand, before really stepping up his work in the third.

It looked like Fury might drop his opponent there and then as he connected with another big right hand, but Bocianski just about hung in there until the bell.

Bocianski hit the canvas twice in the fifth, but the first prompted a warning from the referee as he was somewhat wrestled to the floor. There was no doubt about the second though as Fury took him down with another vicious right hand.

A bloodied Bocianski, with a large cut above his left eye, somehow survived the round as Fury was guilty of being a little impatient as he looked to finish it early.

Fury, who has never fought beyond the fourth round in his short career, tired in the sixth but was guaranteed of victory and the judges scored the fight 60-54 in his favour.