Frank Sanchez: Cuban dangerman lies in wait for Joe Joyce or Joseph Parker

The winner of Joe Joyce's showdown with Joseph Parker could face unbeaten heavyweight Frank Sanchez for the WBO world title, says the Cuban's co-manager Mike Borao.

Britain's Joyce will be looking to extend his 13-0 unbeaten record against former world champion Parker on July 2 at Wembley Arena, in a meeting of the WBO's No 1 and No 2 contenders.

Whoever emerges victorious would be in line to challenge for the WBO belt, which is currently held by Oleksandr Usyk, but Borao expects this title to be relinquished after the Ukrainian's rematch with Anthony Joshua this summer.

Image: Joe Joyce is set to face Joseph Parker in July

"I really believe that ultimately Frank will fight the winner of Joyce and Parker for a vacant WBO title," Borao told Sky Sports.

"I don't think Joyce or Parker are big enough names to entice the eventual winner of Usyk vs Joshua, so Frank [ranked at No 3 by the WBO] will probably land on the winner of that fight for a first world title."

Could Sanchez also target Fury's title?

Image: Frank Sanchez is within striking distance of a world title shot

Sanchez, who enjoyed a successful amateur career before turning professional in 2017, has amassed a 20-0 record with 13 knockouts, with his two most recent victories coming against notable opponents in Efe Ajagba and Christian Hammer.

The 29-year-old's impressive record has also lifted him to fourth in the WBC rankings, with the belt currently in the possession of Tyson Fury following last month's Wembley win over Dillian Whyte.

Fury has insisted that he intends to retire following his brutal stoppage victory, which would leave Sanchez as one of the top contenders for what could become another vacant belt.

"Fury is the ultimate salesman," Borao added. "Who knows if Tyson really will retire?"

"Either way, I don't think WBC will jump out and strip him immediately, so I think the Frank question regarding WBC still has time to marinate.

"The WBO route is much more likely for early 2023, in my view. One thing is for sure, Frank Sanchez is well positioned to fight for and win a world title in 2023."