Katie Taylor could avoid immediate rematch with Amanda Serrano, says Natasha Jonas

Undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor should consider avoiding an immediate rematch with Amanda Serrano, according to Natasha Jonas.

Taylor, 35, edged Serrano via a split decision in a thriller at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night to extend her professional record to 21-0, as a women's fight headlined the iconic New York venue for the first time.

The thrilling nature of the fight led to instant talk of a repeat bout, potentially in Dublin, with Ireland's Taylor stating after the bout that "a rematch would be absolutely phenomenal."

Super-welterweight world champion Jonas, who lost a narrow points decision to Taylor in May 2021, believes Serrano deserves another shot but says her former opponent would be sensible to avoid the prospect of going straight into another potentially brutal encounter.

"It was brilliant," Jonas told Sky Sports News.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Taylor described her victory over Serrano as the best night of her career and says she would love to see a rematch take place in Dublin.

"They didn't disappoint, is the best way I can put it. I don't think anyone expected the drama that was there but we knew that it was going to be a good fight. On such a big stage, it needed to be.

"I just think it might not be an instant rematch, but I could be wrong. I think Katie might take a fight in between and then come back.

"You can't just have hard fight, after hard fight, all the time."

Image: Taylor won a narrow points victory over Natasha Jonas in May 2021.

'Decision could have gone either way'

Taylor took heavy punishment at times from Serrano, a nine-time world champion across seven weight divisions, and the Irish fighter appeared to be on the brink of being stopped during the middle rounds.

However, Taylor eventually was awarded a split decision, with two judges scoring it 97-93 and 96-93 in her favour as the third gave it 96-94 to her Puerto Rican opponent.

Image: Taylor celebrates victory at Madison Square Garden

"I don't think you could have argued either way," Jonas said if the decision.

"If Serrano had got the nod you couldn't really have said much and Katie getting the nod you couldn't say much.

"I think there were a few rounds that just depended on what you like. Some people like the aggressor and people putting pressure on, but it's got to be effective, you've got to be punching and landing shots and I don't know if Serrano was doing that, and Katie was hitting and moving.

"So who's in control there? It just depends on how you view it and what you like."