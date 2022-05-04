Tyson Fury could confirm future this week as WBC seek retirement decision

Tyson Fury's future could become clearer this week as the WBC seek a decision on whether the two-time world heavyweight champion will follow through with plans to retire from the sport.

The 33-year-old has repeatedly insisted he will be walking away from boxing after defending his world titles with a sixth-round stoppage victory over Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium last month.

Fury displayed little interest in a potential unification bout against the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk's summer rematch, instead turning his attention to a WWE return later this year followed by a possible 'hybrid' clash with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in 2023.

"The WBC will be communicating with Tyson Fury and his promoters about his future plans in the coming week," WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán told Sky Sports.

Tyson Fury was quick to remind fans of the realities of life, as he and trainer SugarHill Steward take out the bins just days after selling out Wembley!

"We are ready to support him on whatever he decides. If he decides to retire the WBC will fully support him.

"It is our dream to see fighters retire with such greatness. Undefeated champion, financially protected with a loving family and a great future outside the ring .

"I am very happy and satisfied if this is his final decision and will fully support him and will be close to him for the rest of his life."

Fury's promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports: "We look forward to hearing from them [The WBC]."

Deontay Wilder is currently No 1 in the WBC rankings and could fight for the vacant belt if Fury confirms his retirement.

Sulaimán recently told Sky Sports that he was "sure" Wilder would return to the ring this year in what would mark his first fight since losing to Fury in the third and final meeting of their thrilling trilogy last October.

The No 2-ranked Joe Joyce and No 3-ranked Joseph Parker are meanwhile expected to face off at Wembley Arena on July 2.

Appearing as a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored last Wednesday, Fury had reiterated that he was "done" with boxing and is keen to spend more time with his family.