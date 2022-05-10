Amir Khan could follow Kell Brook into retirement, believes Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom

Amir Khan is still weighing up his options in the ring but "could easily" follow his long-term rival Kell Brook into retirement, believes Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom.

The 35-year-old was stopped by Brook in the sixth round of their grudge match in February, marking the Sheffield man's final fight before calling time on his career at the weekend.

Khan hinted strongly towards retirement in the immediate aftermath of his defeat to Brook, though it has since been suggested he could seek another big-stage opportunity.

"When you've just come out of a fight, you can't comprehend that you aren't going to fight again," Shalom told Sky Sports. "Amir's looked at all sorts. Amir wants the big fights. But with Amir I think he might follow the same path as Kell.

"He's had an unbelievably decorated career as well. We encouraged both of them that this was the right time to retire after the fight.

"Of course we've explored options when they've asked us to but it would be a great way to go out. With Amir, he has looked at different fights.

"I know he's interested in fights right now and he's mentioned names to me, but he's in the same position as Kell, in that if it doesn't happen he's looking more likely to retire every month. I don't think that would be a bad option either."

Mentioned among potential opponents for Khan has been Florian Marku after the entertaining Albanian stopped Chris Jenkins to extend his unbeaten record to 11-0-1 in Newcastle last month.

"Marku-Khan would be a great fight to promote, but realistically Amir wants more established names," added Shalom.

"Florian's on his way up and will get there, but right now I think Amir wants a couple of big names. I think he feels hurt about how he performed in that ring, however sometimes fighters on reflection make the right decision, and he could easily follow Kell Brook very soon."

Should Khan retire he would leave the sport with a professional record of 34-6, a former unified light-welterweight world champion and one of the youngest world champions in British boxing history.