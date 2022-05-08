Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez eager for Dmitry Bivol rematch after shock defeat in WBA light heavyweight title clash

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is eager for a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol after suffering a shock defeat in their first bout in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Bivol secured a win by unanimous decision - all three judges scoring the fight 115-113 in his favour - to hand Canelo only the second loss of his career, nine years on from his first at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Canelo stressed after the fight that he wanted another shot at Bivol, with a rematch clause in the contract. He said: "Of course I do. This doesn't end like this." He then later repeated that message on Twitter.

Translated from Spanish, Canelo's post read: "Boxing is like that. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but always with your head held high.

"I stay with the great fight that we offered to the people. We will fight again and we will win again."

Image: Canelo Alvarez lost by unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol in their light heavyweight title bout in Las Vegas

Bivol, too, is keen to face Canelo once more. 'A rematch? No problem. Let's talk about a rematch," he said.

"I took this fight because I just wanted the opportunity and I appreciate the opportunity. I am ready for the rematch, I just want to make sure I win and am treated like a champion now."

With both fighters keen, Bivol's promoter Andrey Ryabinskiy has told Sky Sports: "I'd say the preparation process will take at least from four to five months.

"And the place for the fight is still to be decided, but most likely it will be in USA."

Alvarez, who moved back up to the heaviest weight of his career to contend for the 175-pound title, disagreed with the judges and said he thought he lost four or five rounds at the most.

"I definitely didn't lose the fight," Alvarez said through a translator. "I think I got a little bit tired toward the final rounds, but I felt good."

With his victory in Saturday's fight, Bivol's record improves to a perfect 20 wins from 20 fights, while Canelo's slips to 57-2-2.

Canelo has previously won at light heavyweight, defeating Sergey Kovalev by knockout to win the WBO title in 2019, but Bivol proved too much for the Mexican fighter to overcome in their first encounter.