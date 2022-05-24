Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner 130-pound unification title bout confirmed

WBO and IBF world champion Mikaela Mayer and WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner will face off in a unification bout in the 130-pound division later this year, it has been confirmed.

Top Rank confirmed on Tuesday that the title fight has been agreed, and will take place either in late summer or early autumn.

"Mikaela Mayer's prodigious talent is only matched by her tremendous ambition," Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said.

"She wants the biggest fights, and Alycia Baumgardner is a worthy champion. This is a huge event and one of the most anticipated matchups in women's boxing."

Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) is a Los Angeles native who represented the US at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She became WBO world champion in October 2020 with a one-sided decision over Ewa Brodnicka.

Last November, she unified the WBO and IBF titles with a toe-to-toe barnburner against Maiva Hamadouche in the consensus Female Fight of the Year. The 10-round unanimous decision also earned Mayer the Ring Magazine belt.

Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs) burst onto the scene eight days after Mayer defeated Hamadouche. She travelled to Sheffield, England, and stunned British standout Terri Harper via fourth-round TKO to win the WBC title.

She made her first title defence on April 16 with a shutout decision over former unified world champion Edith Soledad Matthysse.