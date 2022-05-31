Devin Haney open to Gervonta Davis fight, but refuses to look past George Kambosos Jr

Devin Haney insists he will 'fight anybody' after being called out by Gervonta Davis as a potential opponent - should he come through his bout against George Kambosos Jr.

The American rivals have long been tipped to eventually meet inside the ring amid a talent-rich lightweight division, with Davis triumphing over previously-unbeaten Rolando Romero via a sixth-round stoppage last Saturday to defend his WBA Regular belt and Haney set to fight for undisputed honours in Australia this coming Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Davis, nicknamed 'Tank', has been vocal in playing down his counterpart's title credentials in light of Haney acquiring his WBC belt by way of Vasiliy Lomachenko's promotion to "Franchise Champion" and recently issued a challenge to 'The Dream' while speaking to The Last Stand podcast.

It is a fight that appeals to Haney. Then again, every fight appeals to Haney, who is looking no further than clinching undisputed.

"I want to make the biggest fights happen, but it all starts on June 5," Haney said.

"I've got to get past George Kambosos and let's not mistake this is the biggest fight in the lightweight division, it's for everything so how could I possibly look past it when it's for top spot?

"After I come out victorious I can tell you what's next or who I would like next but right now my main focus is George Kambosos."

The strength and youth of the division teases a multitude of blockbuster matchups in the coming years, with Lomachenko and Ryan Garcia firmly in the mix, and Shakur Stevenson expected to move up to lightweight after his win over Oscar Valdez.

Haney has signed a two-fight deal with Kambosos and is reported to have accepted a pay cut while agreeing to compete in his opponent's native Australia, such was his desire to snap up the opportunity. He prides himself on welcoming every challenge that comes his way, and has no plans for that to change.

"I truly believe in my skills, my talent, my heart, I will fight anybody, I've been saying this for a while now, and now my card has been pulled I've showed once again that whenever these guys want to fight me I take it," Haney said.

"Anybody that has wanted to fight me the fight has been made.

"There's been no cap on my side so I've shown it once again."

Haney's standout victories to date have come against Jorge Linares and, most recently, Joseph Diaz via unanimous decision, while Davis has held multiple world titles in three weight classes, most notably at super-featherweight.