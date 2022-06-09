Richard Riakporhe promises pain for Fabio Turchi in cruiserweight world title eliminator

Richard Riakporhe has vowed to hurt Fabio Turchi as he seeks to brush aside the Italian in their cruiserweight world title eliminator at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

It feels somewhat fitting that 'The Midnight Train' will put his 14-0 unbeaten record and title aspirations on the line a year to the day since the announcement of BOXXER's deal with Sky Sports, with promoter Ben Shalom recalling how Riakporhe had been the first fighter he sought after in preparation for a new era of boxing.

Riakporhe's reputation has soared since his Sky Sports debut in October, a world title showdown at the home of his beloved Crystal Palace now potentially lying in wait.

The 32-year-old returns to the ring after showcasing his devastating power with an eighth-round body-shot stoppage of Deion Jumah last time out in what served as a late change to the schedule following a delay to his meeting with Turchi. Now here, Riakporhe believes it is "perfect timing", and has promised to put on a show.

"We want to bring explosive nights, explosive finishes and show the world how great we are, so we're definitely going for the knockout and I've had a few dreams," he said on Thursday. "I feel like Fabio is going to get really hurt on Saturday night.

"We're taking it very very seriously, we know what we need to do. I'm very relaxed, I've been here I few times now, I know how it goes.

"I didn't take him lightly in preparation, we made sure we covered all areas to make sure we're ready to deliver what we want to deliver on the night.

"This is what I dreamed of when I was young and came to this game and just to see it manifesting the way I dreamed it is fascinating. I'm soaking it up and I'm really happy to be here."

Riakporhe believes he enters the fight as an improved version of himself having been working with Anthony Joshua's coach Angel Fernandez in preparation for his toughest opponent yet.

Turchi arrives 20-1 (14 KOs) and with a split decision loss to Tommy McCarthy the only blemish on his record.

"I guess my boxing skill, Angel has added a lot of skill to me, made me a bit more dynamic," Riakporhe said of what he has improved.

"I think I have the best footwork in the cruiserweight division, people will soon notice my balance and foundation.

"Good jab and everything, then after that tuning in the aggression. You can see I can be patient with Deion [Jumah], we're versatile and bringing something different every time and adapting to what's in front of us.

"You're going to see everything, the punch power 100 per cent. I've got a 100 per cent hurt record if I land. Even if I land partially, he will be in trouble. He's going to be hurt in this fight."

The undercard will see Tokyo gold medallist Lauren Price make her professional bow, while Germaine Brown takes on Zak Chelli in an intriguing domestic clash and Viddal Riley makes his UK bow.