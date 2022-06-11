Lauren Price: Olympic champion stars on professional boxing debut with dominant win over Valgerdur Gudstensdottir

Lauren Price made light work of her professional debut as she teased glimpses of her blistering speed to cruise to victory over Valgerdur Gudstensdottir at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

The Olympic middleweight gold medalist delivered the flurries and footwork of a pure lightweight to underline her huge potential as a multi-division thorn within a thriving women's boxing scene.

Price started on the front foot and dictated the tempo of the fight from the off, landing a slick left jab to jolt the head of Gudstensdottir early on before perfecting her distancing in a bid to wear down her Icelandic opponent.

Gudstensdottir's efforts to claw her way back into the contest only played to Price's introduction as the 27-year-old showcased her slick reflexes and shrewd ring coverage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Price enters the ring ahead of her professional Boxing debut against Valgerdur Gudstensdottir at Wembley Arena.

"I wanted to relax while I was in there, I didn't want to rush my work and a great six rounds under my belt and let's go again," said Price after the fight.

"You've got to have your hands up more (in the pro game compared to the Olympics), be a bit more wary, but I enjoyed it, a ring's a ring, isn't it?"

"Absolutely amazing, I'd like to thank everyone who came and watched me, I really enjoyed the ring walk as well, first one."

It kicked off the newest chapter in Price's glistening sporting career, which saw her become a four-time kickboxing champion before playing football for Cardiff City and representing Wales at senior level.

Image: Lauren Price catches her opponent with a slick left hand (Image: Lawrence Lustig)

Such is the reputation with which she enters the professional ranks that trainer Rob McCracken previously dubbed her the most talented female boxer he has come across.

He welcomed Price's next challenge as she looks to make a swift statement.

"I thought she was great tonight, she's been in camp a long time, she did the Olympics and we've kept her in camp ever since then. She'll only get better," said McCracken.

Earlier in the evening, Chris Kongo came through a tough test against Sebastian Formella to win the WBC international silver welterweight title, YouTube sensation Viddal Riley capped his London debut with an emphatic first-round knockout against Jone Volau and Zak Chelli earned the biggest win of his young career as he frustrated Germaine Brown to win the English super-middleweight title.