Joseph Parker: Former world heavyweight champion signs long-term deal with BOXXER

BOXXER have announced the signing of former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker to an exclusive long-term promotional agreement.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) has earned legions of fans worldwide thanks to his impressive mix of technical boxing skills and knockout power, which will now be showcased exclusively on Sky Sports.

The New Zealander has fought and beaten a host of the world's top heavyweights during his standout career. Parker turned professional in 2012 and quickly shot up the rankings. In 2016 his undefeated record carried him into a title shot which saw him emerge with the WBO World Heavyweight Championship, a title he held for two years.

Currently ranked No 4 in the world by Ring Magazine, No 2 by the WBO and No 3 by the WBC, Parker's presence in the upper echelon of the heavyweight ranks has been longstanding. Still just 30 years old, the New Zealand power-puncher can look forward to a renewed assault at World Heavyweight Championships under the BOXXER and Sky Sports banner.

"In signing with Ben Shalom and BOXXER I'm excited for the next phase of my career, where I will become a two-time world champion on Sky Sports, the best TV platform in sports," said Parker.

"I've had a great relationship with Sky Sports in the past, with many great fight nights against the leading British heavyweights - I'll fight absolutely anyone put in front of me."

BOXXER CEO and founder Ben Shalom added: "This is a massive signing for BOXXER. Joe Parker is one of the best heavyweights in world boxing and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. Every ranking body has him high in their list and now he's entering his prime, we look forward to taking him back to world title opportunities and some huge events here in the UK."

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development for Sky Sports said: "I am absolutely thrilled that Joseph is joining the new era of Sky and BOXXER. This is a major announcement in the heavyweight division!

"I have known Joe for years - he has always brought entertainment and will fight anyone. Moreover he is a charming gentleman and is revered over on our shores just like he is in New Zealand. We will get right behind Joe as he aims to become heavyweight champion all over again!"

News of Parker's debut for BOXXER and Sky Sports will be announced in the near future.