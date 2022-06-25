Adam Azim: Amir Khan calls for super-lightweight prospect to face Dylan Cheema after stunning stoppage victory

Amir Khan has called for Adam Azim to fight Dylan Cheema after his stunning 66-second stoppage victory over Anthony Loffet on Saturday night.

Azim, one of the most impressive prospects in British boxing, is making rapid strides and scored another highlight-reel finish in Coventry this weekend.

Adam Azim stopped Anthony Loffet in the first round and celebrated with a summersault and Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'siuuu' celebration.

He's looking to follow in Khan's footsteps and Khan himself has identified another rising boxer, Dylan Cheema, for Azim to fight. Cheema boxed on the same bill at the same weight as Azim at the Skydome Arena and Khan wants to see the two go head to head in an exciting domestic showdown.

"You need to find [Azim's] next opponent. Who are you going to find for him? That's the hard thing because he's knocking everyone out. He's blasting everyone that gets put in front of him," Khan told Sky Sports.

"Maybe the Cheema fight is a good one for him. I think that would be a massive one. He's sparring against the top guys like Conor Benn, Joe Cordina, he's done well against them I hear. He's very special. He will go far."

Amir Khan visited the Azim's changing room just before his latest fight.

"I would love that fight," Azim responded. "I love that fight. If Cheema wants it, he can have it, it's up to him. I know that he wants to go his own road. Well done to him but I would love that fight obviously, I don't mind Cheema."

Khan has high expectations for Azim's future, saying, "I think in a couple of years' time he could be one of the youngest world champions coming out of Britain."

Image: Adam Azim was too fast, too powerful and too good for Anthony Loffet on Saturday in Coventry

"I won a world title at 22, I think he can do it at maybe 20, 21. Let's see you never know," Khan continued.

"When I went to see him in the changing room, he was so relaxed and chilled out. Not many [young prospects] hit that hard, move that quick and have that speed. He's got so much confidence, he's got the speed, he's got the power, he's got everything that a fighter needs. He's only had five fights, back-to-back knockouts. He's very special."