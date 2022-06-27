Deontay Wilder wanted as opponent for Joseph Parker, who 'isn't ducking' Joe Joyce ahead of September return

Deontay Wilder is being targeted for a potential fight against Joseph Parker, who will return at the end of September, says the New Zealander's promoter Ben Shalom.

It had been expected Parker would face WBC Silver and WBO International heavyweight champion Joe Joyce this summer, only for their prospective fight to be pushed back to a later date.

Parker remains intent on facing Joyce, who is due to defend his belts against Christian Hammer on July 2, and, regardless of opponent, is set to make his return to the ring in September.

"It was the first fight Joseph Parker wanted to make, he wanted to make it clear he wasn't ducking Joe Joyce," BOXXER CEO and founder Shalom told Sky Sports.

"It's been well documented we'd love that fight and we hope that still might happen.

"If it's not going to happen, that was No 1, we're looking at everything. We're looking at (Otto) Wallin, we're looking at (Jermaine) Franklin, we're even looking at (Deontay) Wilder now he's back in the mix and perhaps the Dillian Whyte rematch.

"The great thing about Joseph is he wants the big fights and he'll be fighting at the end of September."

Parker last fought in December when he beat Derek Chisora by unanimous decision to follow up his split decision victory over the 38-year-old back in May 2021.

Wilder hinted at his intentions to return last month when he admitted "the journey's not over" after suffering an 11th-round knockout defeat in the third fight of his thrilling trilogy against Tyson Fury.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed to Sky Sports that The Bronze Bomber, as the No 1-ranked contender, could fight for the vacant WBC belt were Fury to officially retire.

Joyce sends message to Parker

In a statement posted to Instagram, Joyce underlined his own desire to face Parker and accused his rival of attempting to dodge him.

Shalom explained earlier this month that he had lodged a 'big offer' to stage a meeting between Parker and Joyce live on Sky Sports.

"So Mr Parker, I've always wanted to fight you and you pretended you wanted the fight, but in reality you say and do everything to avoid me," wrote Joyce.

"After it was all agreed you pulled out of the scheduled date of July 2nd with a BS excuse about your trainer and then you begged to have the fight pushed to September to have more time to train. I agreed.

"Then you asked for more stuff. That was all agreed after saying it was all good for weeks, and then you signed elsewhere.

"Real talk, you're full of s*** and you don't want the fight. Tell your new promoter I'm fighting on September 24. If you're not scared, sign the contract. Stop ducking me."