Jai Opetaia: The 'toughest fighter on the planet' could fight Richard Riakporhe next

London's Richard Riakporhe is the leading contender to challenge new IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia.

On Saturday Opetaia shocked Mairis Briedis, previously widely regarded as the world's leading cruiserweight, with a unanimous decision victory at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Australia.

Opetaia's performance was all the more impressive when it was revealed he broke his jaw on both sides during the fight with Briedis. He sustained the first break as early as the second round yet carried on to go the full 12-round distance, with his jaw being broken on the other side as well late on in the fight.

It prompted his promoter Dean Lonergan to hail Opetaia as the "toughest fighter on the planet".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Richard Riakporhe took a step closer to a shot at a world title when he won an IBF eliminator with a second-round stoppage against Fabio Turchi.

"Opetaia would have to be considered the toughest fighter on the planet after continuing on from round two with one side of his jaw broken, then the other side broken late in the fight and still winning rounds against a vicious puncher in Briedis," Lonergan told Sky Sports.

Riakporhe is the most highly rated challenger in the IBF's rankings so, if he retains his position, the Londoner should eventually get a shot at the belt as mandatory challenger. He won an eliminator for the IBF title in his last fight.

"I don't mind any champion," Riakporhe previously said. "I just want to get my hands on one of those belts."

It's a fight Lonergan believes Opetaia wouldn't shy away from. "When his injury is healed, I have no doubt he will want to fight and beat the best in the world to build his legacy," the promoter said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Boxxer's Ben Shalom heaps praise on Richard Riakporhe after his second-round stoppage of Fabio Turchi and says he will be a world champion one day.

He will have other options. Lawrence Okolie, the WBO's cruiserweight champion, has publicly called for a unification bout with Opetaia. "I want that work immediately," he declared.

Lonergan said, "I'm exploring options. Jai's goal after winning this fight is to win the WBO belt and if the deal is right, and all parties are on the same page, it's a fight Jai wants.

"Jai has the ambition to unify the division, and given he is now rated the best cruiserweight in the world, that is a reality."