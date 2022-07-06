Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner & Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: 'The talent pool is too deep , women's boxing will never disappear again'

A new era for women’s boxing will begin on September 10, says WBO and IBF super-featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer.

Mayer's unification clash with WBC titlist Alycia Baumgardner is coming to London as chief support to the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall undisputed middleweight championship bout. The bill will be a historic all-women's fight card at the O2 Arena in Greenwich on September 10, live on Sky Sports.

"I never envisioned getting to do something this awesome, this unique and joining the stage with Shields versus Marshall," Mayer said.

"Getting two of the greatest women's fights at the same time, giving the fans an easy one-stop shop, and I couldn't be happier to be a part of it."

"I don't think that women's boxing will ever disappear again," she continued. "I say again because I feel like it did right after that period with Laila Ali and Mia St John and Anne Wolfe and all that.

"There was a whole decade where women's boxing wasn't even a thing and we're back for good, I know that. The talent pool is too deep and there are some young girls coming up that are just going to blow everyone out of the water.

"This is what I asked for, this is what I wanted and this is what it's going to take to grow women's boxing."

Shields, Mayer's 2016 Olympic team-mate, has a long-running feud with Britain's Marshall. Mayer's rivalry with Baumgardner is more recent but still ferocious.

"I've done what I've always done and that's chase the champions. That's what I've always done," Mayer explained.

"Me and Terri Harper had a rivalry building, before she got beat by Baumgardner. Now that Baumgardner's in that position I'm going to come for her and that's just the way it is.

"She seemed to take it very personally, thinking that I was trying to steal her shine or make it about me. But obviously she didn't always have the same champion's mindset that I've always had."

Baumgardner impressed when she knocked out Terri Harper in Sheffield last year. But Mayer maintained she is a limited boxer.

"She's good. She does what she does well. But she does that only. She's a very one dimensional fighter to me and to me my toughest test is someone that's going to take me out of my comfort zone," Mayer said.

"I've had my tests. Baumgardner has not. She has not been tested and the one time she was [against Christina Linardatou], she lost.

"She needs to keep her opponents at bay and do what she does. She's never had someone step to her and take her to the deep waters and that's what I'm going to do to her and she won't know how to handle it."

Image: Mayer is promising to 'run through' Baumgardner, then fight for the undisputed title or move up a division

If she does win this bout, Mayer wants to fight for the undisputed championship herself. That would mean securing a contest with WBA belt-holder Hyun Mi Choi.

"Just like I couldn't get a fight with Choi, [Baumgardner] couldn't get a fight with Choi. Choi needs to be stripped of her belt, she does nothing for this era of women's boxing," Mayer said. "She's just holding back the division.

"After I run through Baumgardner I'm going to give Choi a certain amount of time to accept this fight. I'm going up to 135lbs no later than February 2023."

Mayer has every intention of being an integral part of this new era in women's boxing. But facing Baumgardner on September 10 in London comes first.

"I always believed that I was going to have this type of career. I always believed that. But I understand how most people wouldn't. I saw the vision that a lot of people couldn't see and that's why I am where I am today," Mayer said.

"I'm so happy to be a part of this era of women's boxing. I think we're changing the narrative. This fight card right here is a perfect example of that.

"It's iconic, it's amazing and I couldn't be happier. This is exactly what the sport needs."