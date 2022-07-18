Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford: 'Best possible fight' in boxing today, must be next says Chris Algieri

Now is the time to make Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford happen, the best-matched fight in boxing today, says former world champion Chris Algieri.

Errol Spence and Terence Crawford are the two best boxers in the most competitive division in the sport and both are at the peak of their powers. It's a contest that must take place next, explains Algieri, the former WBO super-lightweight title holder, who boxed Spence in 2016.

"That fight has to happen. It has to happen. The welterweight division is so deep. But as much as it's deep, you've got those two guys at the top. I think even number three is way below them. It's number one and number two, they have to fight," Algieri told Sky Sports.

Image: Terence Crawford has continued to be impressive at welterweight (Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Archive/PA Images)

"They're as close to their prime as they're going to get. They're only going to get away from it at this point. These guys fighting this year I believe has to happen to see the best fight possible."

Predicting the outcome of that fight is an even trickier business. "I always said Spence, but I think the more time that Terence spent at welterweight the more he grew into the weight class and what he's been able to do there with the guys that he's fought, it's edged into that stage where it really is a pick 'em fight," Algieri explained.

"Spence I believe is the bigger welterweight. He's more accustomed to that weight class. I do think he's probably fought the better competition there and both of them are riding high on big wins in their last fights.

Image: Errol Spence Jr wins a high level clash with Yordenis Ugas

"Between what Terence was able to do to Shawn Porter, which was absolutely incredible, Shawn's a fantastic fighter, and then what Spence was able to do to [Yordenis] Ugas, who is trouble for literally everybody, very, very impressive wins. So the two of them going into a fight with each other, post those wins, I mean it makes perfect sense and it's really hard to pick.

"I could tell you Spence today and Terence tomorrow."

It's a fight that could take on historic dimensions. Algieri likened it to a modern version of Sugar Ray Leonard vs Tommy Hearns.

"I'm excited for it," he said. "We're looking at Leonard-Hearns, the first time they fought. They're fighting at welterweight, two of the best guys around, both undefeated, fighting at the right time."

