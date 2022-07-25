Chris Billam-Smith warns of gruelling test ahead of Isaac Chamberlain fight

Chris Billam-Smith insists he does not need the advice of Lawrence Okolie and has promised a "gruelling" mental test for Isaac Chamberlain when the pair meet in Bournemouth on July 30.

It beckons as a potentially career-defining fight for the pair as they seek to establish themselves among the frontrunners in a loaded cruiserweight division.

Billam-Smith enters on the back of an eighth-round TKO victory over Tommy McCarthy, while Chamberlain returns to action for the first time since December's first-round knockout of Dilan Prasovic.

"Yeah I think (Chamberlain will be mentally tested). It's going to be loud in there, he's obviously going to have a very hostile crowd towards him," Billam-Smith told Sky Sports.

"That will be tested and I think we'll find out on the night.

"I think every spar I have, every fight I have is gruelling for my opponents because of the way I fight and I think that's one of my best attributes so I think it will definitely be gruelling for him both mentally and physically."

Billam-Smith has been working with WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie, who notably beat Chamberlain via unanimous decision in 2018 after knocking the Londoner down in the first and sixth rounds.

Despite the history, Billam-Smith knows he will face a different proposition in Chamberlain come Saturday.

"I haven't spoken to him, we've spoken that the fight's happening but no game plans or anything like that," added Billam-Smith.

"Lawrence is a different fighter now to when he boxed him, I'm sure Isaac is as well, but me and Lawrence first and foremost are very different fighters with different styles and very different strengths.

"For me, I'm just using my strengths and doing what I do best. Maybe we'll have a conversation if it comes up, but it's not like I need to have that conversation with him."

Chamberlain insists he 'does not care' what his opponent has to say and remains solely focused on adding a 15th win to his record. A win, both know, can take their career to the next level.

"If he was to make that mistake (looking at Okolie fight) then that's his decision," said Chamberlain.

"I'm not responsible for what he's thinking or what he brings to the fight.

"I'm only responsible for my team and my progression and what I'm going to do on the night.

"I'm just interested in my performance and my team and then if they think everything's okay then it's full steam ahead."

The promoter of new IBF cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetaia recently told Sky Sports that the Australian is open to fighting the winner of Billam-Smith vs Chamberlain next.

"The world opens up for both of us after this fight," said Chamberlain.

