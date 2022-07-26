Richard Riakporhe calls for Lawrence Okolie all-London cruiserweight world title fight at Selhurst Park

Richard Riakporhe not only wants a world title challenge for his next fight, he wants it to be against London rival Lawrence Okolie.

Okolie is the WBO cruiserweight champion and one of the leading fighters in the division. But Riakporhe is primed to take him on if the contest can be made.

"That fight would have happened a long time ago if they were ready but clearly they weren't. My resume now just shows what type of fighter I am. We've run through most of the division," Riakporhe told Sky Sports.

Image: Richard Riakporhe has Crystal Palace's backing to bring a big fight to Selhurst Park (Photo: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images)

"I'm confident, comfortable in front of certain fighter no matter how dangerous they are. I believe in myself. I believe in my power. So I'm in that position now, mentally and physically, I'm ready for a challenge. I'm ready for a test."

He added, "That's one thing I feel I've brought to the game I'm not scared to lose. I'm not scared to take on a challenge and I think that's what boxing's about and we're getting to a point where we're kind of straying away from that old school boxing mentality. Just jump in the ring and fight. It's a fight, may the best man win. Instead a lot of people are trying to protect their record."

Both Riakporhe and Okolie are heavy-handed punchers. But Riakporhe believes power alone won't decide the fight.

"I do know if I do land, my opponent will be in trouble," he said but pointed out, "It's my heart, it's my will. It's the adversities that I had to overcome to get to where I am now. That's what you should be more worried about. Not the punch power. Because you can't train for that.

Image: Richard Riakporhe promises there's more to his game than power-punches (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

"I know what I possess and that's why they're not too keen on jumping in the ring with me.

"These guys are not on my level. That's the truth," he insists. "I will smoke them. Honestly, I'm very serious about that."

Crystal Palace football club are also backing Riakporhe to bring a big fight to their stadium, Selhurst Park.

"We're going to make it happen," Riakporhe said. "I speak to commercial heads at Palace, all of them are on board and they want to make this happen.

"They're really behind it and most importantly the fans are. The fans are behind it. They want a Palace boy to win a world title."

