Andy Ruiz Jr. backs Anthony Joshua to adjust against Oleksandr Usyk and welcomes trilogy fight afterwards

Andy Ruiz Jr says he has unfinished business to settle with Anthony Joshua after the two-time world heavyweight champion looks to win back his belts in next month's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian - who beat Joshua on points in September, will stand where Ruiz did in 2019 when the American travelled to Saudi Arabia to defend the world titles he had stripped from Joshua earlier in the year.

On that occasion Joshua returned with refined tactics to assert his authority against Ruiz. He faces a similar task this time around of rectifying a flawed approach in his first meeting with Usyk's technical nous.

Ruiz, who admitted at the time he did not prepare as he should have for his rematch against Joshua, believes Usyk will fare better than he did but has tipped the Brit to adjust accordingly.

"If Usyk doesn't do the same thing I did (he can win), I'm sure he doesn't because he's been on top of the game in cruiserweight and undisputed in cruiserweight," Ruiz told @idboxingnews.

"I think it could go either way. I know Anthony Joshua has a new trainer in Robert Garcia, he's over there trying to show him the Mexican style to be aggressive, throw a lot of punches, to be first, to come at him.

"But Usyk is an awkward fighter, he's an awkward lefty fighter, it's why we picked a lefty as well in case we have to go through Usyk.

"Even in sparring it's a little tricky but we adjust to it, I'm pretty sure if Anthony Joshua has been sparring a lot, because that's exactly what helps us and having different styles in there, he can adjust."

Ruiz's only fight since his defeat to Joshua came in the form of a unanimous decision victory over Chris Arreola in California last May.

He returns to action this September when he takes on Luis Ortiz amid his effort to establish himself among the leading heavyweights in the world.

Beyond that, he has not forgotten about Joshua.

"Of course, that's something we should have done," he said. "Once he beat me over there, there should have been a trilogy. I should have had one more opportunity to get back those belts just like we gave him the opportunity with the rematch.

"Things happen, he lost again to Usyk and the best man wins.

"Of course, there has to be a trilogy. Even if he loses or wins, or if I lose or win, there has to be a trilogy some day and some how."

