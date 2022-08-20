Usyk vs AJ 2: Ben Whittaker produces slick performance to beat Petar Nosic in Jeddah

British rising star Ben Whittaker made it two for two to begin his professional career as he outclassed Petar Nosic to claim a unanimous decision victory in Saudi Arabia.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist had been a late addition to the undercard of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk's world heavyweight title rematch having knocked out Greg O'Neil on a scintillating pro debut in Bournemouth just three weeks ago.

He was faced with a much sterner test on this occasion, but for all of Nosic's industry it was always 'The Surgeon' who looked in command with his shrewd distancing and jab to extend his perfect start.

"Second fight, undefeated opponent, I just tried to box the game-plan," said Whittaker afterwards.

"The coach wanted me to work behind the jab, keep it nice and composed and a mature performance and that's what I did.

"I switched off trying to look a bit too sexy at times, but that's just me.

"All I've got to do is keep listening to me team, work behind my jab and feints and I'll be there."

Image: Ben Whittaker outpoints Petar Nosic (Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images)

Whittaker's self-assurance was advertised in the opening round as he asserted his authority with a blend of showboating and slick footwork.

He preceded to temper any ambitions of another dazzling stoppage on the big stage by easing his way through the early exchanges, seeking to frustrate Nosic with his jab and affording the minimum in a performance he knows provided a mere glimpse of his full arsenal.

Nosic warranted credit for his own efforts to fight on the front foot as the overwhelming underdog, and combined with a swift turnaround in providing a welcome test of Whittaker early in his career.

It came as another valuable opportunity for trainer SugarHill Steward to observe his fighter's development from ringside, with the Kronk Gym legend encouraging Whittaker to have fun throughout while making it be known to him that he was self-stalling at times.

For all that has been said of Whittaker's glistening potential, it was also another call for patience over a young talent with bigger nights and tougher challenges to come.