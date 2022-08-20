Usyk vs AJ: Ramla Ali wins historic bout on Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 bill

Ramla Ali won the first international women’s bout in Saudi Arabia on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s mammoth rematch with Oleksandr Usyk at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah.

She did it in style as well, stopping Crystal Garcia Nova of the Dominican Republic in the first round of their super-bantamweight clash.

Ali, a refugee from Somalia who is based in London, is a trail-blazer.

Image: Ramla Ali does damage with her right cross in a quick win over Crystal Garcia Nova. (Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

She started this contest with real intent, edging onto the front foot and looking aggressive from the first bell. Garcia tentatively looked for a right uppercut but she could not land a meaningful shot.

Ali hunted for openings, letting a right cross fly through. The shot hit hard and set up a left hook.

Garcia, hurt, retreated towards the ropes. But Ali was in pursuit. She slammed an excellent right cross into Garcia's jaw that sent her mouthguard flying.

As her opponent sank to the canvas, Ali planted a left hook to the body to finish the bout. Garcia was counted out after just one minute and five seconds.

It was only the second stoppage win Ali, unbeaten in seven bouts, has taken as a pro and the best punch of her career so far.

But she felt she was scarcely getting started.

"I feel really good. I feel like I need to go back and do some more pads. I didn't really get out of first gear," she said afterwards.

The performance was all the more impressive as Ali revealed she went in carrying injuries.

"My last two fights I've been training and competing with a fractured wrist and a fractured toe," she said.

"I really need to take some time off now.

"This was just such a massive opportunity I couldn't say no to, even though I was in a world of pain."

Ali is now trained by Manny Robles and that appears to be paying off. "When I first walked into his gym [he said,] 'I've got to change everything. You're not sitting down on your punches enough,'" Ali said.

"It's taken up till now but I still feel I haven't got it yet. But he's an amazing coach but I'm blessed to be under his coaching."

She is looking to push on to championship level.

"I hope so," she said. "It would be nice to get a 10 rounder in next and fight for a title for sure. But let's see what the future holds."

