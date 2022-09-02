Liam Smith warns: 'Hassan Mwakinyo knows what happened last time we were in a ring together' | Natasha Jonas ready to unify

Liam Smith weighed in for his clash with dangerous Hassan Mwakinyo at the M&S Bank Arena in his Liverpool hometown this Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Smith, highly ranked with major sanctioning bodies the WBC, WBO and the WBA, is well positioned for a world title shot. But he risks the chance of getting a mandatory position against the power-punching Mwakinyo, who stopped Sam Eggington the last time he boxed in the UK.

"Tornado" Mwakinyo cut an imposing figure on the scales weighing 11st 1lbs. Smith was 11st 5lbs 5oz. The two glared into one another's eyes during a long face off. Smith however was full of confidence. He has sparred Mwakinyo before and wanted to bring that to the forefront of his opponent's mind.

"He knows. I thought I'd give him a little reminder the last time we were in the ring together what happened," Smith said.

But Smith also understands his opponent has it all to gain. "I'm at the stage of my career where that's a given. I'm more than prepared for that. Saturday night you'll see how I'm prepared for that," he said.

"Under the lights with the gloves on, with a bit of fear in me because of the crowd, that's when you see the best of me," he added.

"Liverpool fans always turn out and I'm more than grateful."

Natasha Jonas became a world champion in February when she leapt up three weight classes to win the WBO super-welterweight title. Not only does she defend her title in her home city on Saturday but she gets the opportunity to unify belts, taking on WBC champion Patricia Berghult.

Both came in well under the weight limit at 10st 9lbs 5oz.

After a respectful face off Sweden's Berghult forecasted "a technical fight. She's a technical boxer and I'm a technical boxer so a technical fight."

Jonas though expects to thrive off the occasion. "There's no place like home," she beamed. "I have to box smart, box clever, keep my concentration and just impose my strengths.

"It's been a long old journey of ups and downs but we got there in the end and we're going to continue."

British light-heavyweight champion Azeez made weight for his first title defence, coming in at 12st 6lbs 50z.

Towering challenger Shakan Pitters, at six foot six inches tall, is vast for a light-heavyweight. But he made it look easy coming in under the limit at 12st 6lbs.

Pitters loomed over Azeez at their face-off, the top of the champion's head just about level with the challenger's nose.

"Taking on people like Shakan is only going to cement my legacy as one of the top light-heavyweights," Azeez insisted. "Proving I'm the real deal.

"I predict excitement."

There is excitement mounting round power-punching Adam Azim (9st 13lbs 5oz).

Saturday's opponent Michel Cabral, from Argentina, came in 5lbs over the expected 10st limit.

Azim was not troubled by the weight discrepancy. "I'm very confident," he said. "It's probably the best shape I've been in. I can't wait for Saturday, it's going to be a spectacular night.

"The weight doesn't phase me. I'm ready. I've been sparring middleweights, super-middleweights, I'm ready.

"There's going to be another great celebration coming up."

"I'm a Liverpool supporter," he added, winning over the assembled audience at the Hilton hotel on Friday. "It means a lot."

Intriguingly for his third professional fight Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke gets undefeated Bulgarian Pencho Tsvetkov. The latter weighed 15st 6lbs. Clarke is the same height but has the weight advantage at 19st 6lbs.

"We're seeing a Rottweiler with a chihuahua," Clarke threatened. "I'm going in there to box but I'm going to use all my attributes.

"Hopefully perform to the best of my abilities and win. The win means everything."

