Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo undercard LIVE! Watch British champ Dan Azeez vs Shakan Pitters and a host of top prospects

Big fight action returns to Liverpool as Liam Smith takes on a risky opponent in Hassan Mwakinyo and Natasha Jonas tackles Patricia Berghult in a WBC and WBO super-welterweight title unification.

Watch the live stream of the undercard as British light-heavyweight champion Dan Azeez faces the challenge of Shakan Pitters.

A host of talented prospects will be in action including heavy-handed punchers Scott Forrest and Diego Costa as well as popular hometown boxers in Nathan Quarless, Frankie Stringer and Paddy Lacey.

Plus Clark Smith makes his professional debut.

The main card includes explosive rising star Adam Azim boxing Michel Cabral, an Argentine who has never been stopped.

Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke goes in against unbeaten Bulgarian heavyweight Pencho Tsvetkov before Liam Smith and Natasha Jonas, proven world-class fighters, box in front of their home city supporters.

