Adam Azim scores another electric finish as Frazer Clarke seizes quickfire victory

Adam Azim chalked up another ferocious knockout win, while Frazer Clarke only needed 65 seconds to seize his third professional victory on the Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo undercard at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Argentina's Michel Cabral had never been stopped before. But he could not get out of the first round with Adam Azim.

The brilliant British prospect had too much speed from the opening bell. He tagged Cabral with rapid jabs, timing his left in such a way that Cabral could barely get a punch off.

He varied the pace and the power in his lead hand but when he let his right go it was punishing. First a straight one-two streaked through the middle. He placed a left hook to the body and, if Cabral was worrying about another shot coming from that side, Azim blasted a right hook over the top, flooring Cabral.

He could not beat the referee's count, Azim winning after 1.54 as the prospect from Slough extended his streak to five consecutive knockouts.

Azim naturally finished with a backflip to celebrate.

A Liverpool football fan, Azim arrived and departed to 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. He knows how to work a crowd too.

Only 20-years-old, there is plenty more to come.

Olympic bronze medallist Clarke dispatched Bulgaria's Pencho Tsvetkov with ease at 1.05 of the first round in their heavyweight contest.

Clarke hurt Tsvetkov with virtually the first serious punch he threw, blasting the Bulgarian with a tremendous right cross.

Tsvetkov could not handle him as Clarke was far too good and dug a quick left hook to the body to drop Tsvetkov.

The Bulgarian tried to jab back, Clarke walked through them and battered Tsvetkov into the ropes where the referee had to stop him.

"He shouldn't be in a ring with me, it's dangerous," Clarke admitted afterwards. "I'm fuming with myself. I took two stupid jabs... I need to be better."

Dan Azeez put the British light-heavyweight title on the line against the towering former holder of the belt, Shakan Pitters. At 6ft 6ins tall, Pitters is huge for the weight and Azeez had to work to close down the range between them.

In the early going Pitters used effective right uppercuts, the perfect shot against a smaller opponent bobbing his way forward onto the inside.

But he was counting on single shots and when Azeez stood up close, he worked with hooks, chipping away at the tall challenger.

Pitters was not managing to keep Azeez on the end of his jab. Instead it was Azeez who landed solid jabs from the outside and then bounded forward up close. Pitters held sometimes, but also fought back on the inside, ultimately keeping the fight where Azeez wanted it.

Azeez vs Pitters was fought and won up at close range

It was the champion's hooks which visibly jolted Pitters, who still made it a taxing contest throughout for Azeez.

In the 11th round, Azeez kept the pressure on, as the challenger sidled off or looked to wrap him up in clinches. The solid punches from Azeez were coming through and he marched after Pitters, a smile briefly breaking out across his face.

Pitters met him head on in the final round, slinging hooks to get onto the front foot. Azeez kept on flinging punches back, keeping up his workrate and ultimately wrestling the contest his way.

He won a unanimous decision, 117-111, 117-112 and 115-113.

"He was still in there, still game and still ready to put it all on the line so kudos to Shakan Pitters," Azeez said afterwards.

Scott Forrest clubbed Dmirtij Kalinovskij into the ropes, tipping him over with a right uppercut to finish their fight at 1.34 of their third round.

Musa Moyo, unbeaten but in the away corner, upset Diego Costa with a gutsy display, beating the Manchester-based Brazilian 58-56 after six rounds.

Nathan Quarless cuffed Toni Visic off his feet in their second round. Although the Croatian looked hurt he came back at Quarless in the third and made sure he went the six-round distance, losing 60-53.

Local prospect Frankie Stringer had to work to pin down Karl Sampson, who resolutely kept clear of him but could not stop the Liverpudlian taking a 40-36 win after four rounds.

Clark Smith won his professional debut, outpointing Petar Aleksandrov 40-36 over four rounds.

