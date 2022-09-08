Bob Arum: Anthony Joshua's team aren't anxious to make Tyson Fury world title fight

Tyson Fury's US promoter Bob Arum has questioned the desire of Anthony Joshua's team to make an all-British world title showdown, but Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has insisted that negotiations are ongoing.

Unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion Fury has set his sights on a clash with compatriot Joshua after a potential unification showdown with reigning WBO, WBA and IBF Oleksandr Usyk was pushed back until next year.

But Fury's US promoter Arum has raised doubts about whether Joshua's team will finalise a WBC title fight.

"I really don't think Joshua's people are anxious to make the fight now," Arum said. "Because he's come through a devastating loss and I think, conventionally, Joshua is going to want a couple of soft touches to get back in the swing of things.

"Our guy, Tyson Fury, wants to fight this year. I tried to see if we could get Usyk this year and apparently they don't want to do it until February.

"We're going to try to get an opponent for Tyson Fury - Joshua or somebody else - and make sure he gets in the ring this year.

"Eddie Hearn is just talking. Eddie Hearn, if he wanted to make the fight, he knows me well enough and knows I'm over here - he knows the Warrens. We haven't really heard from Eddie Hearn; he's really good at making statements to the press and television, but he's not - I don't think - anxious to make this fight."

Arum added: "I've been in boxing a long time and the fact that Eddie and Joshua would want this fight is, to me, incomprehensible. It makes no sense.

"If I'm wrong and they decide they want it, they know where to find us and call, and stop talking to the press and talk to us and see if we can put it together."

But Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has told Sky Sports: "I'm not quite sure what Bob Arum has spoken about, but I've had multiple phone calls with George Warren and exchanges of emails. The last being about a couple of minutes ago.

"AJ has just finished his fight with Usyk. He has a couple of bumps and bruises, nothing major.

"[Frank Warren's promotional company] Queensberry have the date held of December 17, and that is our preferred date to make the fight.

"We're in continued discussions with Queensberry and I guess you guys will watch it all unfold on social media and on various media outlets around the world."

Fury ruled out the fight date of December 17, while issuing a fresh challenge to Joshua on social media.

Image: Tyson Fury has issued a fresh challenge to Anthony Joshua on social media

"AJ, I haven't heard from you at all," said Fury.

"Just to clarify, there has never been a December 17th date, ever. There's only ever been November 26 at Wembley, or December 3rd at Cardiff.

"There never has been a date on the 17th.

"This is it now AJ, Eddie, don't get scared now. Agree to the fight and lets give the fans what they want.

"I've give you an unbelievable deal and an unbelievable opportunity, so let's go. Go time. Show time.

"And AJ, if you really wanted this fight, you would say you wanted it, and you would just do it. November 26, December 3, let's give the fans what they want. No way out, take the fight."

