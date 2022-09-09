Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall fight provisionally postponed to October 15

"As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Boxing Board of Control has made the decision to postpone Saturday's event, Shields vs Marshall"; Fight provisionally rescheduled for October 15 at The O2 - tickets remain valid for rescheduled date

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall is expected to take place on Saturday, October 15

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed provisionally until October 15, following the death of The Queen.

Saturday's scheduled fight at The O2 in London was an undisputed middleweight championship encounter, but after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, it is now set to take place next month.

"As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Boxing Board of Control has made the decision to postpone Saturday's event, BOXXER: Legacy - Shields vs Marshall," a statement released on Friday read.

"Our sincere thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family during this profoundly sombre time.

"We are working with all parties to provisionally reschedule for Saturday, 15th October, at The O2 in London."

All tickets purchased for the Saturday September 10 event will remain valid for the rescheduled date. Existing ticket holders will be able to attend the newly-rescheduled event with their existing tickets.

BOXXER CEO and Founder Ben Shalom added: "This is an unprecedented moment in our history and our sincere thoughts are primarily with the Royal Family and the nation at this time. Out of respect, the British Boxing Board of Control has decided to postpone Saturday's show.

"A provisional date for Saturday, 15th October at The O2 is being worked on by all parties to stage this unique and historical night of celebration for women's sport at a more appropriate time."

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said: "All of our thoughts at Sky Sports Boxing are with the Royal Family at this time.

"As much as we were all looking forward to witnessing this historical sporting spectacle this weekend, it is absolutely right to respectfully reschedule the show for October 15th."

Further updates on the new date will be made at the earliest opportunity.

Shields is the holder of the unified WBA, WBC and IBF 160lb titles, while Marshall holds the WBO belt. Their eventual fight will settle which of them is the unquestionable champion of the division.

Marshall is also the only boxer to have beaten Shields when she outpointed her in a 2012 amateur contest.

"It's been a torrid time for the fighters but ultimately they were all respectful of the decision," added Shalom on Sky Sports News.

"They've all reacted extremely well in very difficult circumstances and they know the night will be a lot bigger. This was supposed to be a celebration for women's sport and a night of entertainment. We're not going to get that and we respect the board's decision."

The British Boxing Board of Control also announced that all boxing in the UK was postponed this weekend.

"The British Boxing Board of Control have decided that all tournaments this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," a statement read.

"We join as a nation in mourning and pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, honouring her dedication to our country during her long reign and the legacy she leaves behind."