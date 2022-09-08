Queen Elizabeth II's death: The postponements and changes which will take place to scheduled sport

Football

The EFL has announced Friday's fixtures - Burnley vs Norwich and Tranmere vs Stockport - have been postponed as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II. A decision on the weekend's games will be made on Friday morning, following discussion with the Department for Culture, Media & Sport.

The EFL paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, highlighting that she presented captain Bobby Moore with the World Cup trophy when England beat Germany at Wembley in 1966.

The Northern Ireland Football League announced Friday night's matches between Cliftonville and Glentoran and Larne and Dungannon have been postponed, and will update on Friday morning about Saturday's games.

UEFA decided that Thursday evening fixtures involving Manchester United and West Ham United would go ahead. There was a minute's silence at both Old Trafford and the London Stadium before the kick-offs, with players and staff wearing black armbands.

Cricket

The ECB announced that Friday's play between England and South Africa in the Test match at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place. "For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course," it added.

Horse racing

The British Horseracing Authority described Queen Elizabeth II as "one of the greatest and most influential supporters in the history of horseracing".

All racing is suspended for the rest of Thursday and all of Friday. A further announcement will be made on Friday as to when racing will resume and how the sport will continue to mark her passing.

Golf

The European Tour Group suspended play at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and announced there will be no play at the tournament on Friday. Further updates on when play will resume are to follow.

Rugby Union

Thursday night's Premiership Rugby Cup match between Northampton Saints and Saracens was postponed following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

Rugby League

The Queen was Rugby League's patron until 2016 and in their tribute to her, the Rugby Football League said: "Our clubs and players at all levels will display their respect to Her Majesty wherever Rugby League is played in the coming days."

Super League chairman Ken Davy said: "The whole of the Rugby League family shares in the sadness being felt across the United Kingdom at this immensely sad time."

Tennis

The US Open tennis tournament will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a moment of silence and a photo montage ahead of the first women's semi-final on Thursday evening.

F1

The Italian Grand Prix is set to go ahead this weekend. Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

Cycling

Stage six of the Tour of Britain, from Tewkesbury to Gloucester will not take place on Friday. Further updates on the final two stages of the race, stages seven and eight on Saturday and Sunday, will follow.

