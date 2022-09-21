Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua contract 'nearly there' but time is running out

The representatives of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are working "positively" on a contract for the all-British super-fight.

But time is of the essence if it is to be finalised for the rival heavyweights to box in December.

George Warren, of Queensberry, the UK promoters of Tyson Fury, told Sky Sports, "We're still talking. Everything at the moment is very amicable. We're having fresh conversations this week. We're hoping that we're going to move forward. We're all working hard to make it happen."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua's management have accepted terms for a fight against Tyson Fury on December 3

No deadline has been set for the parties to reach an agreement but realistically it must be confirmed soon if a fight of this magnitude is to be made for December.

"Just a bit longer, I'm not going to put a timeline on it. We need realistically to know what we're doing, what Tyson's doing," Warren said.

"There's no ifs, buts or maybes, Tyson's fighting the end of this year. Timetable-wise, timescale-wise, for both fighters it looks like it could work. As I say we're talking, everything's very amicable, everything's going okay so far and fingers crossed we get some good news for British fight fans very soon."

Matchroom, the company which promotes Joshua, has received a contract for the fight, but are looking to revise certain points in the agreement.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson provides expert analysis on the potential Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight

"It's not unusual to get a contract that you're not over the moon with - and it wasn't that they were playing games or anything like that. It's just really down to the format of the agreement, which is being rectified and we're working positively to try and get that in the right shape and I think we're nearly there in terms of the format of that agreement," Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn told iD Boxing.

"[The contract] wasn't really as we expected, but that was a few days ago and we've had some positive conversations. Reshaping that slightly, which seems to be positive."

A key issue to resolve will be the broadcast rights for the fight as both boxers are aligned to different platforms.

"We've still got a long way to go. Obviously, the broadcasters have got to have their discussion. There's not a lot more to tell you other than both teams are doing everything they can to try and find a way to make it happen, within the timeframe," Hearn said.

"We have to move quickly because it worries me that Mahmoud Charr is coming out, saying he is fighting Tyson Fury on December 3, but again, all I'm being told at the moment is they want to make the fight. If they do, we're ready to try and make it happen."

The most anticipated fight in women's boxing, Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall will now take place on October 15. All tickets purchased for the original Shields vs Marshall date remain valid for October 15. Purchase last remaining tickets at boxxer.com.