Terri Harper beats Hannah Rankin to become new WBA super-welterweight champion

Sunday 25 September 2022 08:08, UK
Terri Harper put in an impressive display against Hannah Rankin to become the new WBA super-welterweight champion in Nottingham.
The English challenger, 25, had moved up three weight classes for the fight against Scotland's Rankin, and the unanimous decision also earned her the IBO belt.
Harper, now a two-time world champion having previously held the WBC super-featherweight belt, cut open Rankin's eyebrow in just the second round with a right-hand jab after a cagey first.
The Scot was later taken to hospital, but only as a precaution.
Rankin, 32, did begin to find her way into the fight around the fifth round, but Harper upped her own intensity, before stepping off in the final round to avoid Rankin's range and claim a unanimous decision.
Harper's promoters will now try to set up a unification clash with either Natasha Jonas or Marie-Eve Dicaire in 2023.
Harper previously drew with Jonas after a split decision in 2020 to retain her WBC and IBO super-featherweight titles.
"We've got some history to settle," Harper told DAZN.