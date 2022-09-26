Floyd Mayweather to fight YouTuber Deji in November showdown in Dubai

Floyd Mayweather will meet social media star Deji in an exhibition fight on Sunday, November 13.

The retired 50-0 boxer was in action over the weekend in Japan, overcoming YouTuber Mikuru Asakura with a TKO victory in the second round.

Image: Mayweather throws a punch against mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura of Japan in Saitama, north of Tokyo, on Sunday

It has now been confirmed that he will return to the ring in Dubai, when he meets Deji, brother of KSI.

Deji announced the news on his social media channels on Monday afternoon.

"Huge thanks to Global Titans and my team for creating this incredible opportunity," said Deji.

"It's a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai, against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather. This is going to be fun!"

Mayweather said last week ahead of his fight with Asakura that following a November fight in Dubai, he would be facing Conor McGregor for a second time in 2023.

The Irish UFC star poured cold water on the prospects, however, with a brief social media post with the caption: 'Not interested'.