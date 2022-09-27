Deontay Wilder expects fourth Tyson Fury fight | Anthony Joshua has 'a big stamina problem' but will be back

Deontay Wilder expects Anthony Joshua to make a top-level return and the American believes his own business with Tyson Fury remains unfinished.

Wilder lost his WBC title to Fury in a memorable sequence of contests culminating in a thrilling stoppage defeat in their third fight last year.

Wilder is now forging his own path back to title class. The American fights Robert Helenius in an eliminator on October 15 and could have to fight Andy Ruiz Jr after that to force his way back up the WBC rankings.

Image: Wilder expects the big names to look to fight him

But he believes he could still box Fury a fourth time.

"I think that there's definitely a chance of a fourth fight again," Wilder told Sky Sports. "Boxing is a business. Many people call it a sport but it's not a sport.

"The heavyweight division is very small. I'm still a big fish in the business, especially here in America. As long as we're all in the same division and all still currently fighting, why not? It only can lead to that. With all that being said, it's definitely a possibility."

A title shot could however come up sooner. Oleksandr Usyk, who beat Joshua twice to win and retain the WBO, WBA and IBF belts, has floated the possibility of fighting Wilder himself.

"I heard about the Usyk situation and he's going to be there. I hold Usyk to be a man of his word," Wilder said.

"If Usyk's saying he wants to give me an opportunity for the titles then that's what I'm holding his word to. I always tell people that I don't look past fighters but I do look through them, there's nothing wrong with that, being confident in yourself and looking ahead once this chapter is closed.

"I've got to handle business at the end of the day. Without handling business then nothing else is moving forward. I'm taking it one fight at a time. I'm taking it all in one day at a time. Once I've accomplished and finished what I have to do with Robert then I'll move on and I'll be looking forward to the next challenge, whether it's Usyk or whether it's anybody else."

Image: Wilder is a tremendous power-puncher

Wilder is coming back from defeat. and he expects Anthony Joshua to do likewise.

"I just think Joshua was very cautious in what he did as far as exchanging punches [with Usyk]. I always forever said it, as I see it he has a big stamina problem," Wilder said.

However he added, "I think if he can correct that, I think you will see a different Joshua. You won't see one that's so hesitant to throw punches and do things especially when he had Usyk, was close to getting him out of there.

"I think he was just a little fearful of running out of gas too quick and too fast and he held back a little bit."

That, Wilder considers, is something which he can change. "Where there's a will there's a way," he said.

"When you go back in the gym and get yourself together and think about all the things, then it's time to come back and revive yourself and do the things that you've got to do.

"When people think people have failed in certain things I don't think just because something didn't go your way, I don't consider it as failure. Failure is only someone that has given up in life and don't want to succeed to make themselves great. I feel everyone has greatness in them.

"It's not over for him unless he says it is."