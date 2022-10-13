Anthony Joshua's next opponent: Otto Wallin 'in the mix' and 'ready', says promoter Dmitriy Salita

Otto Wallin is in talks and "in the mix" for a heavyweight clash against Anthony Joshua, according to promoter Dmitriy Salita.

Joshua's proposed all-British showdown with Tyson Fury fell through earlier this month, following weeks of negotiations, with talks breaking down between the rival camps.

The 32-year-old is searching for a new opponent ahead of a return to the ring, potentially as soon as December, with Salita - who also promotes Claressa Shields - confirming that Wallin is "in the mix" to face Joshua.

"Eddie (Hearn) and I spoke after the Usyk fight and he expressed interest in the fight with Otto Wallin," Salita told Sky Sports. "Then there was the conversation with Tyson (Fury) fighting Joshua, so he (Hearn) and I spoke and he said he was pursuing that possibility, so those talks were on hold.

"I know that Otto's name is in the mix with some others and it's something that we're very interested in and we've expressed interest to Eddie.

"From what I know and from what I understand, Otto is in play for a possible fight with Anthony Joshua."

Joshua insisted he was keen to return to the ring before the end of 2022 after his split-decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August, a second successive defeat against the Ukrainian, although no provisional date or venue has yet been confirmed.

"I don't know when Anthony Joshua's next fight is, but if it's December, January or later then it's something we're interested in," Salita added. "Obviously not too late, but if it's Joshua's next fight - which is what we're talking about - then it's something we're very interested in.

"Otto feels very confident about his chances to win, while it's possible that Joshua may feel a little intimidated coming off a loss against a southpaw in Usyk. He did a great job, but he lost.

"There haven been some good discussions, we love the fight and we're ready for it, any time, any day of the week."

Wallin (24-1) has been inactive since defeating Rydell Booker in May, while his only professional loss came in a gruelling encounter and unanimous decision defeat against Fury in 2019.

The Swede offered Fury a tough test and left him with a horrendous cut requiring 47 stitches, while Salita believes a meeting with Joshua could produce a future opponent for the "Gypsy King".

"He (Wallin) is ready [to fight Joshua] without a doubt," Salita said. "Otto wants to fight Tyson Fury as well. He gave Tyson the toughest fight of his career - many felt he won and some felt the fight should have been stopped.

"Anthony Joshua wants a fight with Tyson Fury, so I believe that the winner of that fight is a bona fide people's contender for Tyson Fury.

"As a boxing fan, the fight [for Joshua] with Otto Wallin makes good sense."