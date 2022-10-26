Conor Benn relinquishes British boxing licence as allegations of misconduct are upheld

Conor Benn has relinquished his British boxing licence and a hearing on October 21 upheld "allegations of misconduct" over a failed drugs test, the British Boxing Board of Control has said.

Earlier in October, the BBBoC confirmed Benn was being investigated by the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after failing a drugs test ahead of his cancelled clash with Chris Eubank Jr.

It was revealed just days before the scheduled catchweight fight, which was due to take place on October 8, an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug" had shown up in one of Benn's tests by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

The BBBoC 'prohibited' the bout against Eubank Jr, which was due to take place at The O2, stating the fight was "not in the interests of boxing".

A new statement, released by the BBBoC on Wednesday, read: "Conor Benn was called by the Board of the BBBofC to attend a hearing to deal with allegations of misconduct pursuant to Rule 25.1.1. The hearing took place on 21st October 2022. On the morning of the hearing, Mr. Benn voluntarily relinquished his licence with the BBBofC.

"In accordance with its Rules and Regulations, the Board determined the allegations following the hearing at which Mr. Benn was legally represented.

"The allegations of misconduct against Mr. Benn were upheld."

Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn insists there will be an imminent announcement from the 26-year-old explaining his failed drugs test

Hearn told talkSPORT on Wednesday: "In the next, I would think, 48 hours you will see a full statement from Conor Benn around that legal case with his confirmation of all the facts.

"Conor Benn is straight away presumed guilty without any kind of hearing, because that's generally the way it works in this situation and sometimes that's fair, but he's got the big fight on his hands to try and save his career."

Benn Snr defends "faithful trainer" son

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on his Instagram profile, Nigel Benn discusses his son Conor Benn's recent drug scandal and claims Conor is a clean athlete Credit:nigelbennofficial

Earlier in October, former middleweight world champion Nigel Benn defended his son, Conor, after the postponement of the fight and insisted he was a "clean athlete".

"I've been with my son for the last 10 weeks and the training has just gone absolutely the best it could ever have been," Benn Sr said in an Instagram video on Friday. "I love my son. I know he don't [sic] cut no corners, he just goes straight at it, 100 per cent. He's a faithful trainer and a clean athlete."

Benn himself appeared to take a swipe at the media's coverage of the UKAD investigation via his Instagram story on October 7, where he shared a famous quote by human rights activist Malcolm X.

The quote says: "The media is the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses."