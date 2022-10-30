Jake Paul wins Anderson Silva bout and calls out Nate Diaz: 'Everyone wants that fight, let's do it in the ring'

Social media star Jake Paul continued his foray into the world of sport, winning a boxing contest against 47-year-old UFC legend Anderson Silva at the Gila River Arena in Arizona.

The bout went eight rounds with Paul knocking down Silva in the final stanza.

Paul received a unanimous decision, 77-74 and 78-73 twice, from the three judges.

Image: Paul has previously boxed MMA fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, as well as Anderson Silva

It means Paul now has a 6-0 boxing record, though none of his opponents so far have come from a boxing background.

Silva is the third mixed martial artist he has boxed against but the Brazilian did beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr last year, so does represent a more credible win for Paul.

"I feel like I'm living in a movie," Paul said afterwards. "You couldn't have written this in a story.

"Just being in the ring with him, seeing his heart, his courage, his bravery, that's the champion that I looked up to. He's such an inspiration."

He is, however, considering boxing another MMA star next, calling out Nate Diaz, who was in attendance at the event.

"Everyone wants that fight," Paul said. "Nate, stop fighting people for free, let's do it in the ring."