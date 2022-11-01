Jarrell Miller granted provisional boxing licence by Nevada State Athletic Commission

Jarrell Miller has been granted a provisional boxing licence by Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Miller was previously suspended ahead of his scheduled fight on July 9, 2020 against Jerry Forrest by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Miller denied "willingly" taking a performance-enhancing drug after reports of a failed drug test ruined plans for the bout in Las Vegas.

The Brooklyn heavyweight was also denied a licence to fight Anthony Joshua by the New York State Athletic Commission in 2019, following an adverse finding from a drugs test in March of the same year.

Miller admitted he "messed up" in a contrite video message posted on Instagram, saying he would "come back better".

Miller's participation for his Joshua bout was already under threat after the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed both camps of an adverse finding in a drug-testing sample, leading to him being denied a licence for the date at Madison Square Garden.

But the 34-year-old has now been cleared to resume his career with a fight in Las Vegas in the next few months.

A statement from Nevada State Athletic Commission to Sky Sports said: "Jarrell Miller was granted a 2022 Professional Boxers license which will expire at the end of the year."