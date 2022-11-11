Frazer Clarke: 'If I'm walking round in Buckingham Palace, believe you can do anything you want'

"If Frazer Clarke's walking round in Buckingham Palace, kids, believe you can do anything you want. Because that wasn’t supposed to happen."

Heavyweight Frazer Clarke's path through boxing has taken him from his beloved hometown of Burton across the world as an amateur, through hard bouts everywhere from Uzbekistan and Russia to his excellent bronze medal victory at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

But even the former Team GB boxing captain didn't expect to find himself sharing a joke with the new King of England at a reception in Buckingham Palace recently.

"I had a bit of craic with him, as you know I don't take life too seriously. Apparently neither does he… Very proud moment for myself, my family, my community," Clarke told Sky Sports.

He is back to his day job now. Today he weighs in for his fourth professional bout against rugged journeyman Kamil Sokolowski.

"I've faced bigger people than Kamil Sokolowski, probably better people than Kamil Sokolowski. On his day he can upset the apple cart. It's about being professional, it's about doing a job," he said.

"He's a game opponent," he added. "I've got a lot of respect for him.

"I know all these European fellas, the solid, solid people that he's been in with so it gives me even more respect for him."

Clarke's boxing skill set matches up well with any of today's heavyweights. "It's definitely up there. I was never known for nothing else really. It took me round the world. My skills probably took me round the world compared to anything else, and a big heart," he said.

"I'm not Floyd Mayweather," Clarke continued. "I can fight a bit, I can box a bit, he might get through with one or two… Ultimately I've got a massive heart and I will come out unscathed and I will get the win.

"Frazer Clarke is always fun and games with a smile on my face but behind this all is a serious boxing man, a serious athlete, a serious fighter that's always ready to box."

He gets the opportunity to demonstrate that on Saturday. "[For] prospects, getting a win's one thing, the way you deal with certain people is another thing, on your way up. The way you take people out, the way you manoeuvre, the way you box," he said.

"You don't even need to take them out if you're composed and you show your boxing, you show your skill and you look professional in your job, it's a big thing to do. I'm not going to go in there looking to knock him out."

But he added, "If it comes, I'll take it with both hands."

